As the Senate debate on the SAVE America Act kicked off Tuesday, it was quite interesting to observe which factions were lining up for and against the bill.

E&E News dropped a gem highlighting the actions of one faction titled “Why climate champions are sweating the ‘SAVE America Act.’” The piece depicts a meltdown mode gripping environmental groups and their Democratic allies in Congress over the bill, sponsored by Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee and Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy.

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Why exactly are these self-appointed saviors of the planet so panicked? The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act does one simple thing: it affirms that only U.S. citizens get to vote in U.S. federal elections. That’s it. No energy policy mandates. No green subsidies, no tax breaks for anyone. Just common-sense election integrity.

The bill requires documentary proof of citizenship — think passport, birth certificate, or equivalent REAL ID-compliant document — to register to vote. It mandates photo identification at the ballot box in every state. And it directs states to proactively scrub non-citizens from existing voter rolls while ending mail-only registration loopholes.