Excellent Bloomberg writer/analyst Javier Blas made a great point in this X post Monday morning:

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Reading that got my writer’s block-addled brain function momentarily, and I put up this post in response:

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Javier Blas is right in his post below, when he points out that “the world’s largest ever oil supply disruption failed to create a major energy crisis.”

Here are some factors that led to this positive outcome…