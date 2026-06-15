Why the Largest Supply Disruption in History Didn't Result in a Major Energy Crisis
Excellent Bloomberg writer/analyst Javier Blas made a great point in this X post Monday morning:
Reading that got my writer’s block-addled brain function momentarily, and I put up this post in response:
Full Text:
Javier Blas is right in his post below, when he points out that “the world’s largest ever oil supply disruption failed to create a major energy crisis.”
Here are some factors that led to this positive outcome…