Since taking office on January 20, President Donald Trump has repeatedly made it clear that he believes lowering oil prices is a key element of pressuring Russia to negotiate an end to its war with Ukraine. Trump special envoy to Ukraine and Russia, Lt. General Keith Kellogg, recently urged oil producers in the U.S. and internationally to act to reduce the price for crude oil to $45 per barrel in order to cut into Russia’s ability to fund the war.

Kellogg accurately points out that “Russia is making billions from oil sales,” but while that’s true, trying to convince U.S. oil drillers and big oil producing countries like Saudi Arabia to voluntarily cut deeply into their own profit pictures to help the administration achieve a foreign policy goal is a tough sell.

Saudi Arabia and the OPEC+ cartel - in which Russia is a major player - have focused since the group’s creation in late 2016 on cutting production in order to avoid over-supplying the market and maintain a target price for crude they believe is in their respective national interests. OPEC+ signaled in early December its unwillingness to pour more oil onto the market by delaying planned gradual production increases until the end of March. With the global market essentially in balance and the cartel struggling to keep the Brent benchmark price above the $70 per barrel level, OPEC+ has little if any compelling incentive to raise production quotas anytime soon.

The same is true of U.S. oil producers. Both during the campaign and since his election on November 5, major shale producers like ExxonMobil, Oxy, and Chevron have signaled to Trump and his team that another domestic drilling boom is likely not in the cards regardless of any policy actions by the federal government.