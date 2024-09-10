Some of the massive mess left behind by violent Dakota Access pipeline protesters

Last month, I wrote a story for the Daily Caller about the ongoing litigation brought against Greenpeace and other radical anti-development groups by Dakota Access Pipeline operator Energy Transfer.

The pipeline company and its CEO, Kelcy Warren are aggressively using every means at their disposal to punish Greenpeace for its efforts to smear the company and damage the pipeline itself during a famous year-long protest action in 2016-17.

The Wall Street Journal picked up the thread of that story with a major piece in its Sunday edition, quoting concerns from Greenpeace spokespeople that a loss in the lawsuit could lead to the group declaring bankruptcy. It’s a noble pursuit by Mr. Warren and Energy Transfer, and we should all wish them the utmost success in the effort.