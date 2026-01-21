Can the Texas power grid hold up to another major winter storm? Grid managers at the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) assured the public on Monday that they were ready, but Texans like yours truly who suffered through days of blackouts during 2021’s Winter Storm Uri can hardly be blamed for holding our doubts.

Share

A familiar pattern all too reminiscent of the lead-up to Uri, which encased the Lone Star State in a week-long deep freeze starting on Feb. 14, 2021 is developing in advance of the winter storm to come. Starting late last week, the forecasts for the length and severity of sub-freezing temperatures and icy conditions have grown more severe with each passing day. Similarly, a week before Uri blew in, Texans were told to expect a few days of modestly freezing weather with highs moving above the freezing mark each afternoon.

No worries, said ERCOT, the grid can handle it. That, of course, turned out not to be true. Not at all.