The ugliest wind installation in Texas, surrounding the town of Taft.

If you’ve ever wondered why the so-called “green revolution” feels more like a money pit than a climate savior, you aren’t alone. But a new report at least helps in terms of understanding why it’s all so costly.

A fresh report from IntelStor, that Houston-based outfit knee-deep in energy market intel, drops a bombshell: America’s wind turbine fleet is set to hemorrhage over $2.92 billion on repairs in 2025 alone. And get this—the fragile blades, those towering symbols of Biden-era virtue signaling, gobble up 37% of that tab, topping $1 billion in fixes just to keep the things from snapping like twigs in a Texas twister.

It’s almost poetic, isn’t it? We’re told wind is free, infinite, and oh-so-sustainable. Yet here we are, in the twilight of 2025, staring down a repair bill that could fund a small nation’s infrastructure. IntelStor’s crystal ball - powered by their proprietary data crunching - pegs lightning strikes of all things as the main cause of wind blade bust-ups, racking up $255.7 million in 2025 costs.