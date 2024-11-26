Wind turbines kill hundreds of thousands if not millions of birds each year, and few in the so-called “environmentalist” industry care. After all, the media can hardly report on every dead bird, bat, and flying insect these massive turbine blades crush, especially given that most of the media care less about any of this than the environmentalists and the industry itself do.

But it does still make news when a golden eagle is butchered by a giant turbine, especially when the eagle is named Sparky because it is being tracked by the Scottish government and NGOs. That happened back in August when three-year-old Sparky was found lying dead on the ground below a towering turbine in the south of Scotland, but didn’t make its way into the news until this week, when the government finally managed to release a report about the incident.

The eagle-killing blades of progress turn slowly in Scotland, I guess.