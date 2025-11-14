In a move that’s got the climate alarm lobby crying like a nursery school of hyperactive 4-year-olds, Bill McKibben’s 350.org - the self-anointed high priest of climate hysteria—has just pulled the plug on its U.S. operations. That’s right: the outfit that spent years chaining itself to pipelines and screeching “Keep It in the Ground” is now inserting itself into the ground, at least temporarily.

Share

Announced Wednesday in a somber letter from Executive Director Anne Jellema, the suspension hits not just America but several other countries, leaving a skeleton crew of three U.S. staffers to twiddle thumbs and dream of revival.

For the uninitiated, 350.org isn’t some mom-and-pop recycling club. Born in 2007 during the backwash from Al Gore’s fictional film “An Inconvenient Truth” with the Malthusian enthusiast McKibben serving as the front man, 350.org soon rocketed to infamy leading the charge against the Keystone XL pipeline.