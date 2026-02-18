ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods made big news during President Trump’s White House meeting with oil and gas industry leaders when he told the President his company considers Venezuela to be “uninvestable” under current conditions. On Sunday - just six weeks later - U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright detailed how those conditions are rapidly changing in favorable ways.

In a press gaggle before departing Caracas on Sunday, Secretary Wright laid out a roadmap of concrete achievements and ambitious plans that prove one undeniable fact: Fast progress is happening in Venezuela under his and Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s leadership.

Wright’s days of meetings with Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez and other senior Venezuelan officials mark a historic pivot. For years, Venezuela’s once-vast energy sector has been crippled by socialist mismanagement, corruption, and U.S. sanctions that, while well-intentioned, ultimately hurt everyday Venezuelans while doing little to dislodge the Maduro regime. Trump’s agenda rejects the failed status quo of isolation and confrontation in favor of smart, results-oriented engagement. Wright is executing that vision with precision and urgency.