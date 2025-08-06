Man, it’s hard to know which of Trump’s energy-related appointees is the biggest disruptor at this point: EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, or Interior Secretary Doug Burgum. I fully expected all these guys to be effective, but they’ve all gone far above that level of achievement.

Today, Burgum struck another big blow on the wasteful, destructive Wind business, canceling the federal permit for the Lava Ridge Wind Project on public lands in southern Idaho. Despite being strongly opposed by local communities, the project had been hastily permitted by the outgoing Biden people at DOI in December.