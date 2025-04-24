The Department of the Interior, led by Secretary Doug Burgum, published plans on Wednesday designed to reduce permitting timelines for energy-related projects on federal lands to no more than 28 days.
In a post on X, Secretary Burgum said:
By reducing a multi-year permitting process down to just 28 days, Interior is cutting through unnecessary red tape to fast-track the development of American energy & critical minerals essential to our economy, military readiness, & global competitiveness!
In its published statement, DOI specified the permitting speedup would apply to what it called “a wide range of energy sources,” including:
Crude oil
Natural gas
Lease condensates
Natural gas liquids
Refined petroleum products
Uranium
Coal
Biofuels
Geothermal energy
Kinetic hydropower
Critical minerals
Notably absent from that list are projects for the installation of new wind and solar industrial sites. That could be an oversight, or it could be an intentional policy decision.
