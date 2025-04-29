Energy Transition Absurdities

Joseph Leo
Whatever the specific cause, when engineers and technical people have to compromise their inherent conservatism bad things happen. Maybe not a perfect analogy, but it's like what happened with the Challenger when the engineers who were not comfortable with the capabilities of the O rings on that cold morning were overruled by management. We all know that the political agenda for renewables is forcing power engineers, especially during periods of high demand, to accept a lower level of guaranteed output and reliability, than they otherwise would be comfortable with.

Urs Broderick Furrer
Remember, David, the Ecofacsists and green grifters are never at fault when there are blackouts, which there always will be if we follow their policies.

Just like socialists/marxists/communits are never at fault when there is poverty and starvation, which there always will be if we follow their policies.

They are, of course at fault, but they don’t care since they all hate mankind.

