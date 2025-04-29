Fortunately for the people of Spain and Portugal, initial fears expressed by grid managers in those countries that Monday’s blackout conditions could take up to 10 days to correct were overblown. All power in Portugal and most service in Spain had been restored by mid-morning on Tuesday.

Despite the quick corrective action, however, officials and grid managers in both countries were claiming not to know what caused the power outages to begin with. This claim seems suspect given the wealth of real-time data that is collected each day, leading to speculation that the real cause could have been a result of lack of grid inertia on a power grids overloaded with too much intermittent wind and solar generation.

Here’s what grid expert Kathryn Porter posted about it on X last night:

I was delighted to appear on @GBNEWS I was delighted to appear on GBNEWS this evening to talk about the Spanish blackout. Here's my take so far We don't know what caused the event. I'm not buying this temperate oscillation story which I think has been discounted now anyway. It might have been a grid fault but cyber attack is also plausible Iberia has been operating with low inertia with lunchtime being a particular concern. This event occurred at lunchtime. Low inertia meant what might have otherwise been a local or regional outage cascades to affect the whole peninsula and part of France Full black start is now needed. These are difficult and rare. Will be interesting to see how it goes The airports didn't lose all power outside emergency systems the way Heathrow did. Makes LHR look pretty bad There were some funky things on the GB grid on Sunday. Weird frequency behaviour at 3am and 6pm. Viking tripped off citing control and protection as the reason Renewables are unlikely to have caused the blackout but probably are the reason it was so widespread, showing the risks of operating with low inertia

As noted on Monday, at the time of the grid collapse, Spain was generating 78% of its load with wind and solar, with 61% coming from solar. Only 3.37% was coming from inertia-creating baseload in the form of combined cycle natural gas.

The Guardian reports that Portugal’s REN said a “rare atmospheric phenomenon” had caused a severe imbalance in temperatures that led to the widespread shutdowns.

REN said: “Due to extreme temperature variations in the interior of Spain, there were anomalous oscillations in the very high voltage lines (400 kV), a phenomenon known as ‘induced atmospheric vibration’. These oscillations caused synchronisation failures between the electrical systems, leading to successive disturbances across the interconnected European network.”

If you think this obscure “rare atmospheric condition” sounds suspiciously like a carefully crafted alternative talking point for the simpler explanation that “the wind suddenly quit blowing,” well, you aren’t alone.

This is also an excuse which has never been used before, as demonstrated by Google search results being at absolute zero until Monday:

It is, in other words, abject nonsense designed to deflect attention from the real cause, whatever that may be. Sadly, this is just how governments work.

Early Tuesday, Spain grid manager Red Electrica put out the following statement:

Ok, so, it was an “event” that caused the grid failure. No further real explanation is given. Unbelievable.

Mind you, this was a power failure of epic proportions, as Bloomberg’s Javier Blas noted on his X account late Monday:

You lose 60% of your total generation in 5 seconds, that’s more than just an “event.”

Here it is crucial to understand that government officials in both these countries would be loath to admit that a grid overloaded with non-spinning generation sources was the cause of such a massive power outage. The two governments have spent the last two decades forcing their populations to suffer the economic pain of constantly rising electricity bills as they have subsidized the wind/solar/battery industries up to such overloaded scale.

There would be political hell to pay if those same officials should now admit that their own actions were part of the cause of Monday’s blackouts.

Michael Shellenberger got this all right 4 years ago:

The real reason these virtue-signaling public officials blame something like a “rare atmospheric condition” for a country-wide blackout that came perilously close to spreading across an entire continent is that they’re the ones to blame.

The truth about the cause of this event will eventually come out no matter how hard these governments try to obscure it. There is just too much public data to think otherwise. Their hope is to delay the truth rising to the top long enough so that the people won’t be paying attention when that happens.

You know I’m right about this.

