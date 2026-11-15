The global LNG export business is booming, with the United States becoming a major beneficiary thanks to a rapidly expanding domestic sector and unrivaled natural gas reserves. No company is taking bigger advantage of the industry’s growth path – both in the U.S. and abroad – than Australia-based LNG giant Woodside Energy. Long a player in the Gulf of America, Woodside’s entry into the U.S. LNG milieu has made it a big player during a key inflection point in the global industry’s evolution.

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A Global LNG Player

“We invest predominantly in Australia and the US, but we also have investments in Senegal and Mexico,” Woodside Energy CEO Liz Westcott told me in an interview. She and her team were in New York City for Capital Markets Day and investor meetings following the rollout of strong third quarter earnings.

Westcott says the company’s 35 years in the LNG business greatly enhance its credibility as a reliable operator. “We’ve got a really strong foundation business, high-quality assets, a really cost competitive business, and we’ve got a growth portfolio that’s under development today,” Westcott says when asked about the main factors driving the company’s success. “We’ve been able to deliver strongly through the period with production and then we’ve benefited from the prices.”

She also points to the prospect for the company’s Scarborough project offshore western Australia achieving first LNG during Q4 further enhancing shareholder returns.

Major Challenges for LNG During 2026

Obviously, 2026 has been a challenging time for energy exporters due largely to the global impacts on energy flows brought to bear by the ongoing Iran Conflict and the difficulties maintaining tanker transits through the Strait of Hormuz. The resulting disruptions of cargo flows have forced importing countries to scramble to acquire much-needed energy resources. That reality in turn has forced a significant global restructuring of international trade in oil, LNG and other energy products.