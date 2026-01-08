Will big U.S. oil companies have a real interest in getting back into Venezuela to support the Trump administration’s plans to revitalize its dilapidated oil sector? Energy Secretary Chris Wright told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo Thursday that the answer he’s been getting from company executives over the past few days is an emphatic ‘yes.’

“The interest is just tremendous,” Wright said, referring to US oil company interest in getting back into Venezuela’s oil sector. “I was on CNN yesterday, they were saying ‘no one would want to go back to Venezuela!’ Oh, my gosh, my phone is blowing up with people saying, ‘hey, I got an interest. How can I do this?’”

Do Big U.S. Companies Want Back Into Venezuela?

The question of whether big U.S. players like ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips would be interested in rejoining Chevron as major producers in the mammoth Orinoco Basin and Venezuela’s other big oil fields arose within hours of the news of the U.S. capture of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro breaking on the morning of January 3. Skeptics cited an array of reasons why that might not be the case, including the massive capital outlays which would be involved in fully restoring the country’s oil production to its former might. One quickly prepared analysis, from Rystad Energy, pegged the total price tag at $183 billion over a 15-year time frame.