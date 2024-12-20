The editorial board at the Wall Street Journal doesn’t always get things right, but they nailed the salient point about DOE’s study on LNG exports released this week: Sec. Jennifer Granholm’s claims about what the study shows are in conflict with the study itself, as I pointed out in my piece at Forbes.

Granholm published a 3-page letter describing her views about the study, which was conveniently leaked to the New York Times 24 hours before the study report was published. Her letter - and the leaking of it - was a transparent effort by a politically motivated secretary to punch up the study’s findings, which end up concluding that expansion of the US fleet of LNG export facilities carries precious little risk, either economically or environmentally.

In the process of attempting to lend artificial gravity to the study, Granholm ended up mischaracterizing much of what is actually contained in the report. It ends up being a sad, cynical effort to make lemonade from a container of unripe lemons.