WSJ Editorial Board Slams Newsom's Energy Policy Catastrophe
The editorial board at the Wall Street Journal doesn’t always get things right, but they nailed Gavin Newsom and his catastrophic energy/climate policies to the wall in a new editorial. Headlined, “Newsom’s Climate Policy Backfires,” the board pulls no punches: the governor’s relentless regulatory assault on California’s oil refineries is delivering higher energy costs, fewer jobs, greater dependence on foreign fuel, and — the delicious irony — even more CO2 emissions.
Here’s the ugly reality for Californians:
Since Newsom became governor in 2019, California has lost roughly 25% of its total refinery capacity. That’s not a rounding error — that’s a quarter of the infrastructure that turns crude into the gasoline, diesel and jet fuel that power the state’s economy.
Just this month, Phillips 66 announced it is laying off 277 workers at its Los Angeles refinery as it winds down operations there.
Valero Energy is set to shutter its Northern California refinery this spring, throwing hundreds more Californians out of work.