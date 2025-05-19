This is not a story I enjoy writing about since I’ve held some respect for Wall Street Journal writer Jennifer Hiller, who did some fine work covering the early days of the Eagle Ford Shale development for the San Antonio Express News back in the day. Sadly, today’s piece at the WSJ is just more pro-intermittent energy propaganda from a publication that appears to have plopped fully into the tank these days.

The propagandistic nature of the story starts with the headline and extends right through to its final paragraph, a feat not easy to achieve for a piece that looks to be around 1500 words in length.

The headline - “Clean Energy Is Under Attack Even Where It’s Booming,” kicks things off by implying that any effort to reduce the financially ruinous billions in subsidy dollars for wind, solar, and 3-hour cycle time batteries is somehow a nefarious act.