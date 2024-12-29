I suspect this piece in today’s Wall Street Journal - headlined, “The Progressive Moment in Global Politics Is Over” - is overly optimistic, but it’s a fun read anyway. It’s a long piece detailing many recent events I’ve written about here, and it’s a strong effort at putting many of them together in a single piece.

The reality, of course, is that while they might currently be on a downswing, “progressives” - a soft term for the Marxists and Maoists among us - will never relent unless and until they are forced to relent. While their relative political influence might ebb and flow, they will never be “over,” and the fight against them requires eternal vigilance by those of us who value individual freedoms and prosperity.