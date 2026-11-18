From my X account today:

Energy Secretary Chris Wright is 100% right, and Western Europe had better start listening before it's too late.



Speaking Wednesday in Warsaw at the Partnership for Transatlantic Energy Cooperation conference, Wright told Western European nations to quit celebrating power plant closures and start expanding their energy production.

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The WSJ has the story.



Key points:



• Wright says Western Europe has done too little to grow its energy resources, too often cheering the closure of power plants in pursuit of lower CO2 emissions while failing to expand its energy mix.



• What prosperity requires, he says, is an "energy-addition mindset."