From my X account today:

The IEA rolled out its 2026 World Energy Outlook this week, and the most interesting thing about it is what's missing: Net Zero, and Climate Change.

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Its press release never once mentions the agency's beloved Net Zero Emissions scenario. The words "climate change" appear nowhere in it. In the 2,000-plus-word executive summary, "climate change" shows up exactly one time.



What the IEA does talk about:



• "Energy security" appears six times in the press release and 10 times in the executive summary. Birol says the 2026 crisis will "reinforce energy security and affordability as guiding principles for energy decision-making."



• About 7 million barrels per day of pipeline projects are under construction or being considered to let Gulf producers get around the Strait of Hormuz. They'd cost an estimated $40 billion.



• In the IEA's Low Hormuz Case, oil flows through the Strait could fall from 20 mb/d before the crisis to under 2 mb/d by 2035. Even then, the Middle East remains the world's largest oil exporter.



• Gulf LNG has "no feasible bypass routes," and the IEA admits the risk is "somewhat mitigated" by surging LNG supply from other countries, "notably the United States."



• A "huge wave" of new LNG export projects, "led by the United States," could expand global LNG supply by more than 50%.



• Even in its Stated Policies Scenario, oil demand keeps climbing to about 103 mb/d by 2030 before a "slow decline."



So, the agency that spent years telling the world to stop investing in new oil and gas now spends its rollout talking about pipelines, LNG and supply security.



Reality has a way of doing that. It took a war and a closed strait, but the IEA has finally rediscovered the job it was created to do in 1974.



Go figure.

That is all.