Note: Here’s the full text of a post I put up on X this morning detailing the latest iteration of President Donald Trump’s debate with himself on the subject of a ban on U.S. exports of diesel fuel.

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Trump: “We were never going to do” a diesel export ban.



Wait, what????



President Trump spent the last two weeks conducting a very public internal debate over a diesel export ban, and Friday’s version of the argument is that he was never going to do it.



Tell that to the refiners, the traders, and the Europeans who spent the past 10 days or so pricing in the opposite.



One day the president said he had “called for it within my people.”



Another day the threat was aimed squarely at the European Union: release your stocks or lose access to American diesel.