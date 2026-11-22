From my X account [EnergyAbsurdity] today:
UN COP conferences have always been a bad joke. They’re grift festivals where the globalist elites fly in on private jets to plot new ways to rob the masses blind, using climate alarm as the excuse. But COP31 in Antalya, Turkey just topped them all: it collapsed completely.
Per Reuters, via USA Today:
• After more than two weeks of talks that were supposed to end Friday and dragged deep into the weekend, Turkey’s #COP31 President Murat Kurum stood up at the closing plenary Sunday and admitted “there is no consensus.” No deal was adopted.
• The European Union, the self-appointed conscience of the climate cult, helped kill the final draft for being “unambitious.” Translation: it didn’t promise to strip enough wealth from enough people fast enough.
• The draft did admit, for the first time, that warming is on course to blow past the sacred 1.5-degree target. Thirty years of these summits, trillions of dollars spent, and that’s the result. Their answer was to call for faster development of fantasy-based carbon-removal technologies. Of course it was.
• Reuters calls this the worst breakdown since Copenhagen in 2009. Remember all the doom we were promised back then?
• Most telling of all: Reuters says this year’s climate concerns were “overshadowed by the demands of wars and public outcry over soaring living costs.” Real people are tired of paying more for energy and groceries so the jet set can hold another two-week party.
• As usual, the media insists the summit is a key chance to “help finance” climate problems. Follow the money. It always comes back to the money.
The COP process has always been more about wealth transfer and elite self-congratulation than anything to do with the climate. Antalya just made that impossible to hide.
Maybe it’s time to stop holding these things altogether. Just a thought.
The COP31 formal agenda skipped a hard fossil-fuel phase-out BECAUSE wind turbines and solar panels are INCAPABLE of making any of the various transportation fuels made from refined crude oil, NOR can the so-called renewables of wind and solar make any of the more than 6,000 products now made from the oil derivatives from refined crude oil.
Wind turbines and solar panels can ONLY generate electricity, under favorable weather conditions but CANNOT make any of the products or transportation fuels MADE FROM oil.
COP31’s inconvenient truth: The world still runs on oil.
Worldwide economies depend on transportation fuels and products manufactured from crude oil, in addition to electricity.
https://www.americaoutloud.news/cop31s-inconvenient-truth-the-world-still-runs-on-oil/
Three cheers for terminating Al Gore's clown festival. Pass the ring master top hat to another loon.