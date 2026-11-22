From my X account [EnergyAbsurdity] today:

UN COP conferences have always been a bad joke. They’re grift festivals where the globalist elites fly in on private jets to plot new ways to rob the masses blind, using climate alarm as the excuse. But COP31 in Antalya, Turkey just topped them all: it collapsed completely.

Share



Per Reuters, via USA Today:



• After more than two weeks of talks that were supposed to end Friday and dragged deep into the weekend, Turkey’s #COP31 President Murat Kurum stood up at the closing plenary Sunday and admitted “there is no consensus.” No deal was adopted.



• The European Union, the self-appointed conscience of the climate cult, helped kill the final draft for being “unambitious.” Translation: it didn’t promise to strip enough wealth from enough people fast enough.



• The draft did admit, for the first time, that warming is on course to blow past the sacred 1.5-degree target. Thirty years of these summits, trillions of dollars spent, and that’s the result. Their answer was to call for faster development of fantasy-based carbon-removal technologies. Of course it was.



• Reuters calls this the worst breakdown since Copenhagen in 2009. Remember all the doom we were promised back then?



• Most telling of all: Reuters says this year’s climate concerns were “overshadowed by the demands of wars and public outcry over soaring living costs.” Real people are tired of paying more for energy and groceries so the jet set can hold another two-week party.



• As usual, the media insists the summit is a key chance to “help finance” climate problems. Follow the money. It always comes back to the money.



The COP process has always been more about wealth transfer and elite self-congratulation than anything to do with the climate. Antalya just made that impossible to hide.



Maybe it’s time to stop holding these things altogether. Just a thought.



