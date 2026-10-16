From my X Account this morning:

Venture Global has seen the future for powering data centers, and it is natural gas.

Venture Global just placed a big bet that the massive campaign to halt AI data center expansion – funded and organized by leftwing billionaires and China – will fail.



While activists and their deep-pocketed backers file lawsuits, push grid interconnection delays, and amplify “AI will boil the oceans” narratives, one of America’s fastest-growing LNG exporters is moving full speed ahead.



Venture Global just signed major frame agreements with GE Vernova and Baker Hughes covering up to 16 new gas-fired power islands - roughly 11.5 GW of capacity - that could support as much as 10 GW of AI computing by the end of 2034.



Key points:

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These are behind-the-meter, island-mode plants. No reliance on the public #grid, no extra burden on ratepayers, and no waiting years for transmission upgrades that local opposition often blocks.

The company is leveraging the same modular gas-fired approach it already uses to power its own #LNG facilities (about 4.5 GW today). It expects to order the first power island by the end of 2026.

This is a direct response to real, near-term demand from hyperscalers who need reliable 24/7 power now, not intermittent renewable projects that still require massive backup and new wires.

Opposition campaigns have delayed or canceled some data center and generation projects, especially in blue states. They have not stopped the overall buildout.

Companies with capital, land, and gas supply are simply routing around the roadblocks while satisfying public concerns up front with proper mitigations.

Venture Global’s move is a clear market signal: the AI power boom is not waiting for perfect green solutions or unanimous political approval. It is being met with dispatchable natural gas because that is what actually works at scale and on the timelines tech companies require.



The billionaires and foreign-funded groups trying to throttle it may slow a few projects, but they are not stopping the sector.



Link to Venture Global Press Release

That is all.