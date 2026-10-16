David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon’s Energy Additions

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Gregory Olsen's avatar
Gregory Olsen
Oct 16

We all want fast internet, cell phones that can do anything, intelligent search engines, and oh, a place to store all our photos. Data centers serve all these things we are simply taking for granted now days. There is a market for data centers and they will get built. Just watch.

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Steve Reese's avatar
Steve Reese
Oct 16

No doubt the successful ones will be BTM natural gas generation. The ones we've consulted for definitely understand this. Nice article.

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