Photo: U.S. Coast Guard

I can’t remember the last time a car carrier ship not laden with electric vehicles caught fire and burned up in an uncontrollable conflagration. I’m sure that’s happened in the past, but finding examples are not easy.

But this is the third time in three years I’ve written about a big car carrier ship loaded up with EVs going up in chemical-laden smoke. Yesterday, Bloomberg and many other media outlets reported on the incident, in which the U.S. Coast Guard rescued 22 crew members to save them from the flames.

The fact that so many legacy outlets chose to pick up the story indicates a growing willingness by these corrupt propaganda operations to at least provide details on stories that do not align with the preferred energy transition-boosting narrative. That’s progress from the past several years and is cause for some optimism.