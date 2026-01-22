Oh, the humanity! Or should I say, the mosquito-ity? Just when you thought the climate alarmists couldn’t find a new way to scare the pants off you, along comes Popular Mechanics with a doozy: “Climate Change is Starving Mosquitos. Now They’re Coming For Us.”

Yes, folks, according to this latest pearl of wisdom from the eco-doomsday brigade, those pesky bloodsuckers in the Brazilian Atlantic Forest are getting hangry because of deforestation and global warming. Their solution? Chowing down on us humans like we’re an all-you-can-eat buffet at Golden Corral. Pass the DEET, and while you’re at it, maybe a side of common sense.

Let’s unpack this absurdity, shall we? The study, published in something called Frontiers in Ecology, involved trapping 653 mosquitoes in a humid, rainy forest reserve that’s supposedly a mosquito paradise. After playing CSI: Insect Edition and analyzing the DNA in their tiny bellies, the researchers found that out of the few with detectable blood meals, a whopping 18 had sipped on humans.