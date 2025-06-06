The editors and writers at the EV-boosting website CleanTechnica are having a collective case of the sads this week, after reading the results of a new survey which gauges attitudes of U.S. car buyers.

The survey, conducted annually by the folks at AAA, asks a simple question: Are you likely or unlikely to buy an EV as your next car? It’s a survey which hasn’t provided the answers the EV industry has been looking to see - and which pro-EV propaganda outlets like CleanTechnica have predicted for years is just around the corner - in recent years.

Hilariously - and very predictably, given the industry’s continuing failures to adequately address shortcomings which have plagued it since its inception more than 125 years ago - this year’s news is worse than ever.