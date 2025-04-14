Ok, maybe readers here will indeed believe how few EV companies worldwide are actually operating in the black following a quarter century of heavy government subsidization of their industry.

A recent report in the German publication called Blackout News tells the story, and boy, is it a bad one. Of all the EV companies doing business across the entirety of Planet Earth, only 4 of them are currently in a profitable state, even with the millions or billions of dollars in subsidies they take in considered as part of their legitimate income.

Even more depressing is the fact that 3 of those 4 companies are in China, a fact that makes their reports of making profits highly suspect at best.

In the free world, where accurate financial reporting is mandated, only Tesla stands as a profitable EV maker, and even it has been suffering in recent months due to a stagnating market and attacks on its infrastructure and car owners by depraved leftist activists suffering from Musk Derangement Syndrome.

An excerpt from the Blackout News story appears below. Please note that it was published in German, and the translation leaves much to be desired.