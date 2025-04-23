“Out of an abundance of caution, and in line with our highest priority of student safety, we made the decision to remove the buses from active service while we work with the manufacturer toward resolution.”

So says Wabaunsee USD 329 Superintendent Dr. Troy Pitsch in a Jan. 3, 2025 press release announcing his decision to remove a pair of pricey electric school buses from service. Local TV station KSNT reports that the district took that action due to repeated dangerous operational issues with the buses, including brake failure, steering loss, and other safety-related problems.