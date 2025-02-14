Well, that didn’t take long. Almost as soon as he walked through the doors to the EPA HQ in Washington, DC, new EPA administrator Lee Zeldin rolled right into investigating and revealing the multi-billion-dollar grift that pervades that agency’s operations just as similar grifts pervade seemingly every nook and cranny of the federal government.

The climate alarm propagandists at the Washington Post alluded to the scandal in a story headlined “EPA chief says Biden was ‘irresponsibly shoveling boatloads of cash,’ vows to get back $20 billion” yesterday, but of course tied itself up in pretzels of illogic in efforts to defend the Biden grift.

The WaPo’s coverup effort kicks off right in the story’s first paragraph: