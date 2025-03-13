On March 1, I wrote about EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin’s request to President Trump that he authorize the agency to review the Obama-era, 2009 “endangerment finding” that enabled it to regulate greenhouse gases - including water vapor and carbon dioxide, the building block for all life on Planet Earth - as “pollutants.”

On Wednesday, Trump’s authorization in hand, Zeldin rolled out a somewhat amazing set of regulatory revisions his agency will pursue while that absurd finding is under review. It is a very long list of major actions, and it is glorious.

Here’s a video clip Zeldin posted on X Wednesday afternoon, followed by a transcript lovingly prepared by yours truly for those who still prefer to read stuff: