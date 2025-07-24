Well, folks, it looks like the Trump administration is gearing up to take a sledgehammer to one of the most overreaching, unscientific regulatory edifices ever erected: the EPA’s 2009 “endangerment finding.” According to a report from The New York Times, the Environmental Protection Agency has drafted a plan to rescind this cornerstone of federal climate policy, which declared that greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane pose a danger to human health and welfare.

If this move succeeds, it could unravel the federal government’s ability to regulate carbon dioxide emissions from cars, power plants, and industries—a prospect that has the climate alarmist crowd clutching their pearls. And frankly, it’s about time someone challenged this rank absurdity.

Let’s take a walk down green fantasy memory lane to 2009, when the Obama-era EPA, emboldened by the 2007 Supreme Court ruling in Massachusetts v. EPA, decided to anoint itself the arbiter of America’s energy future. The endangerment finding was born, asserting that CO2 - literally plant food, and the fundamental building block for all life on planet Earth - is a pollutant that “endangers public health.” The very concept is so absurd it defies description.