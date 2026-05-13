David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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William Rickards's avatar
William Rickards
2h

Democrats are already winning battles against Data Centers. Crucifying innocents through pure goverment power will not be forgiven ever! Third world dictator tactics comes to Georgia. Find an alternative or just stop this evil.

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Jim Sauble's avatar
Jim Sauble
44m

Incoming crash anyway, in my opinion.

A weakened grid due to infrastructure mismanagement,

an extended dependence on intermittent 'green' energy, and

a huge flux of people and businesses moving from Blue States to Red.

Then throw in what I consider an unhinged race toward artificial intelligence.

None of these factors are independent of each other.

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