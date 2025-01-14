[Note: I recorded the audio podcast below last week with hosts Tom Harris and Todd Royal of The Other Side of the Story program at America Out Loud News. We discussed current events in the U.S. and global energy space and what we can expect from the incoming Trump administration in terms of energy policy. It’s a wide-ranging, hour-long audio discussion that I think you will all enjoy. These guys do terrific work and you would be wise to become a subscriber to their podcast. Enjoy.]

Show Notes:

In an effort to please the Democratic Party’s environmental base, President Biden recently announced massive new restrictions on offshore oil and natural gas drilling. He has barred new drilling across 976,562 square miles of ocean, an area 14 times larger than the entire state of Florida. This includes the East and West coasts, the eastern Gulf of Mexico, and parts of Alaska’s Northern Bering Sea.

What impact will this have on energy security, and can the Trump administration undo these bans in any reasonable time frame?

How about rescinding Biden’s misguided permitting “pause” on liquified natural gas export infrastructure? Can Present Trump at least do that quickly after taking office?

How about Trump invoking a “pause” of his own related to permits and subsidies going to Biden’s offshore wind projects until a thorough study of the potential impacts on marine mammals, seabirds, and the commercial fishing industry is carried out?

Will the Keystone XL pipeline be built now that the new administration is in power, and should the US once again withdraw from the Paris Agreement?

Finally, should Trump start to rescind the hundreds of billions of dollars going to subsidize expensive and ineffective “green energy,” including subsidy programs that were part of the “Inflation Reduction Act” or the 2021 Infrastructure law?

To answer these questions, we have invited David Blackmon, author of the article “10 Things Trump Can Do In The First 100 Days For Energy Independence,” to be our guest today.

David is an energy-related public policy analyst, consultant, and writer based in Mansfield, TX. He enjoyed a 40-year career in the oil and gas industry, the last 23 years of which were spent in the public policy arena, managing regulatory and legislative issues for various companies. During this time, David led numerous industry-wide efforts to address a variety of issues at the local, state, and federal levels, and for two years, served as the Texas State Lead for America’s Natural Gas Alliance. David also maintains a growing media communications practice and is a frequent guest on television, radio, and podcasts.

Tune in today to learn why a second Trump administration promises a bright future for American energy and what the president-elect must do in his first 100 days!

References relevant to this show:

“DAVID BLACKMON: 10 Things Trump Can Do In The First 100 Days For Energy Independence,” by David Blackmon in Daily Caller, January 1, 2025

“The Prize,” by Daniel Yergin, book referenced in this episode

“Energy and Civilization: A History,” by Vaclav Smil, book referenced in this episode

Image: White House archives