Celebrate! The EPA Endangerment Finding is Dead!

In a moment of unbridled glory yesterday, President Donald Trump and EPA administrator Lee Zeldin announced the final rescission of the 2009 Endangerment Finding by the Obama EPA.

The Washington Post called Obama’s move a “massive overreach,” and they’re right.

Zeldin said the rescission is something only Trump would do, and he’s right.

The White House says the rescission will “unleash a new era of American prosperity,” and they’re right.

Trump said the Endangerment Finding “had no basis whatsoever in law,” and he’s right.

They’re all right: Obama’s finding that CO2, aka, plant food, aka, the fundamental building block of all life on Planet Earth, is a “pollutant” to be regulated under the Clean Air Act, amounted to a legal abomination.

Everyone knew it from Day 1, but most lacked the guts to say so publicly.

It should have been rescinded long ago, before it allowed EPA to cost the U.S. economy trillions of dollars with a vast array of heavy regulations.

Trump finally got it done. Because he’s the only political figure of our time willing to absorb the smears and attacks from the climate activists and their media enablers.

God Bless him. This is a day to celebrate.

That is all.