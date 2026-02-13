David Blackmon's Energy Additions

William Rickards
5h

At last common sense steps up. To the howls of all Congressional and State Dems, not a few GOP long term members, a plethora of million and billion dollar NGO's such the Sierra Club, activist Law Firms and Judges at every level and the UN/IPCC who are all "Global Warming- Climate Change - Climate Disaster" grifters.

This awesome action by Lee Zeldin will be settled in the Supreme Court.

Ronald Stein
3h

Of the 8 billion now living on this planet, the EPA Endangerment Finding only applied to the 340 million that live in the USA, i.e., it applied to only 4% of the people on the planet. Shockingly, 80% of the 8 billion on this planet, or more than 6 billion, are living on less than $10/day.

For the other 96% of those living in poverty on this planet, the worse form of air pollution is indoor air pollution, caused by poor people burning coal, wood, dung, candles and paraffin in badly ventilated shacks, often without chimneys.

Indoor air pollution kills and cripples on a terrible scale worldwide. It is far worse than the worst outdoor air pollution cause by the dirtiest coal station. Unlike even a bad coal station, there is often not complete combustion of the carbon-to-carbon dioxide, and it only goes to carbon monoxide, a deadly killer.

