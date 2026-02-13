Ding, Dong, the Endangerment Finding is Dead!
Celebrate! The EPA Endangerment Finding is Dead!
In a moment of unbridled glory yesterday, President Donald Trump and EPA administrator Lee Zeldin announced the final rescission of the 2009 Endangerment Finding by the Obama EPA.
The Washington Post called Obama’s move a “massive overreach,” and they’re right.
Zeldin said the rescission is something only Trump would do, and he’s right.
The White House says the rescission will “unleash a new era of American prosperity,” and they’re right.
Trump said the Endangerment Finding “had no basis whatsoever in law,” and he’s right.
They’re all right: Obama’s finding that CO2, aka, plant food, aka, the fundamental building block of all life on Planet Earth, is a “pollutant” to be regulated under the Clean Air Act, amounted to a legal abomination.
Everyone knew it from Day 1, but most lacked the guts to say so publicly.
It should have been rescinded long ago, before it allowed EPA to cost the U.S. economy trillions of dollars with a vast array of heavy regulations.
Trump finally got it done. Because he’s the only political figure of our time willing to absorb the smears and attacks from the climate activists and their media enablers.
God Bless him. This is a day to celebrate.
That is all.
At last common sense steps up. To the howls of all Congressional and State Dems, not a few GOP long term members, a plethora of million and billion dollar NGO's such the Sierra Club, activist Law Firms and Judges at every level and the UN/IPCC who are all "Global Warming- Climate Change - Climate Disaster" grifters.
This awesome action by Lee Zeldin will be settled in the Supreme Court.
Of the 8 billion now living on this planet, the EPA Endangerment Finding only applied to the 340 million that live in the USA, i.e., it applied to only 4% of the people on the planet. Shockingly, 80% of the 8 billion on this planet, or more than 6 billion, are living on less than $10/day.
For the other 96% of those living in poverty on this planet, the worse form of air pollution is indoor air pollution, caused by poor people burning coal, wood, dung, candles and paraffin in badly ventilated shacks, often without chimneys.
Indoor air pollution kills and cripples on a terrible scale worldwide. It is far worse than the worst outdoor air pollution cause by the dirtiest coal station. Unlike even a bad coal station, there is often not complete combustion of the carbon-to-carbon dioxide, and it only goes to carbon monoxide, a deadly killer.