I’ve written several times over the past couple of months about the efforts by the Trump administration to clear a path for getting at least one interstate pipeline laid across the state of New York to supply Marcellus Shale gas to the New England states. Those efforts apparently included a quid pro quo deal with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, in which the White House pulled back on its moratorium on construction of her cherished Empire Wind offshore wind project in exchange for her agreeing to allow Williams Co. to build its long-planned Constitution Pipeline project.

Share

Now Reuters is reporting that Williams isn’t the only energy company with big plans to build pipelines to carry Marcellus/Utica basin gas to other states. In a story published Monday morning, Reuters names Boardwalk Pipeline, EQT, and DT Midstream as other companies interested in mounting such projects as part of Trump’s “Build, Baby, Build” agenda to expand America’s critical energy infrastructure.