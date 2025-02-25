Just to show y’all the kind of unintentional hilarity that lands in my email most every day, this little gem comes from an anonymous reader (of course) who refers to him-or her-or-they self as “kootzie wootzie.”

It is in response to the podcast episode I published today, “The Windmill Myth.” Naturally, kootzie wootzie lacks the personal integrity to just post it as a comment here on the site, which is why I’m posting it for him/her/they/them for your enjoyment.

Note: This is a pure cut-and-paste job - no embellishment on my part added. You will quickly understand why, trust me.

Enjoy:

Blackmon is a careerist Texa$$ BigOilMan

He is ideologically constipated/committed to BigOil - no matteg what - and takes disingenuous pot shots at all alternative energy sources.

His bottom line is Pedal to the Metal Drill Babee Drill

He singled out the wind energy in Texa$$ as the primary perpetrator of rhe Big Freeze Grid Crash.

Some facts he evades and conceals are:

Texa$$ is the ONLY electric grid in Amerikkka with no interties to any neighbouring states.

Classic toddler/ arrogant hubris behaviour

The fosdil fuel burning electric generation infrastructure was deliberately flouting industry standard winterization best practices - and was out of compliance with basic due diligence.

That grid experienced a partial shutdown / close call some years before and un arrogant fashion failed to heed the warnings and smarten up their operations.

This is what Blackmon is implicitly endorsing.

He has certainly never criticized any of that negligence and non-compliance

Wants needs to stay oart of the BogOil Club.

I dint know sprcifics about specific cold weather impacts on the wind turbines.

I ecpect similar Lone Star State arrogant hubris may have been incorporated into negligence and non-compliance in the Wind Energy racket.

Those old corpirate whiteguy knowitalls tend to deploy their attitudes wherever they go.

Were the turbines ooerating with cold weather oil in the gearboxes ?

Were they relying on grid power for onsite heating/ freeze-proofing

With the general anti-altetnative attitudes of the old-guard they should have been cutting rhe wind expectations down rather than viewing it as what would save the mismanaged grud from collapse - and then blaming wind for the collapse when it didnt.

That whole episode demands detailed scrutiny of ALL the failures and an objective failure analysis

rather than drive-by pot-shots from BigOilBigots.

The larger issue is the default endorsement of continuation of Petro Racket practices with no credible superior alternatives.

They slag wind, solar, tidal

and just leave it at that

I de-cry Blsckmons crocodile tears regarding the siting of wind energy in indigenous lands.

He deliberately willfully conceals rhat far more invasion and occupation and desecration of indigenous lands have occurred by rhe PetroRacket.

Just to puck out one example...

CoastalGas pipeline bulldozed their pipeline hubdreds of kilometers across unceded indigenous territory with no regard to indigenous concerns.

They setup connections with colonialist Chief and BandCouncils who often acted out of self-interest and nepotism and not from the interest of their community.

Despite the Supreme Court ruling on Delgamukw, the provincial and federal governments simply ignored and even subverted that ruling to expedite the project.

When rhe Wet'suwet'en people setup protect camps and blockades on rheir traditional territory, the RCMP Racist Corpiratist Mysogynist Polizei invaded and attacked the camp/blockade under "lethal overwatch" (i e. Paramilitary snipers with shoot to kill orders )

Wet'suwet'en peopje were unlawfully kidnapped and hauled to a foreign jurisfiction before a kangaroo court.

The RCMP were deployed as defacto private security forces for CoastalGas

Blackmon will never beeathe a word of criticism about this or any other PetroRacket bullshit - like hundreds of illegal frakkk operations in north eastern bc

But when it comes to wind installations he will pretend to give a shit about indigenous people and use that as a weapon against wind.