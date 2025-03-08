From our "You are the Carbon They Really Want to Reduce" file comes this video clip from the The Club of Rome member Dennis Meadows.

Meadows, who is the former Director of the Club of Rome Project on Predicament of mankind at hashtag#MIT, is also the author of "The Limits to Growth,” which has served as the population reduction bible of the globalist elites for decades.

In this amazing clip, Meadows expresses his fervent hope that his goal of reducing human carbon, i.e., all of us, from its current 8 billion to less than 1 billion, can happen "in a civil way."

Oh, sure, like that can possibly happen.

Give it a look if you can stand it. It's pretty sickening in and of itself and becomes even more sickening when you realize that the globalist agenda pushed by the World Economic Forum, United Nations, and the European Union is based on Club of Rome's philosophy. Accomplishing this is what the entire climate alarm agenda is really all about.

Never forget: YOU are the carbon they really want to reduce.

Transcript:

In one way or another, we are so far, globally, we are so far above the population and the consumption levels which can be supported by this planet that I know in one way or another it's going to come back down. So I don't hope to avoid that. I hope that it can occur in a civil way, and I mean civil in a special way, peaceful. Peace doesn't mean that everybody's happy, but it means that conflict isn't solved through violence, through force, but rather in other ways. And so that's what I hope for, that we can, I mean, the planet can support something like a billion people. Maybe two billion, depending on how much liberty and how much material consumption you want to have. If you want more liberty and more consumption, you have to have fewer people. And conversely, you can have more people. I mean, we could even have eight or nine billion, probably, if we have a very strong dictatorship, which is smart. Unfortunately, you never have smart dictatorships. They're always stupid. But if you had a smart dictatorship... and a low standard of living, but we want to have freedom and we want to have a high sentence, so we're gonna have a billion people. And we're now at seven, so we have to get back down. I hope that this can be slow, relatively slow, and that it can be done in a way which is relatively equal, so that people share the experience and you don't have a few rich, trying to force everybody else to deal with it. So those are my hopes, pessimistic hopes, you know, but that's what lies ahead.

[End]

Never doubt it: You are the carbon these absolute soulless ghouls really want to reduce.

That is all.