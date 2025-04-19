[Note: I probably will be taking Easter Sunday off, but thought I’d try to brighten up your weekend with news of major actions and plans by the Trump administration.]

On Friday, the Department of the Interior, under Secretary Doug Burgum, began soliciting public input for a new five-year offshore oil and gas leasing program (2025–2030), aiming to “maximize energy development.”

The plan could include new zones in the Arctic and other previously restricted areas, such as parts of the Atlantic and Pacific, which were excluded in the existing 5-year plan for the 2024-2029 period published in late 2023 by the Biden apparatchiks. Readers here will be aware that those restricted areas were included in Biden’s January move to try to permanently set them off-limits to leasing. That order also include the Eastern Gulf of America among the massive 625 million acres of U.S. offshore it targeted.