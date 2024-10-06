Share this postSunday's Energy Absurdity: The Solar Ferry to Nowhereblackmon.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSunday's Energy Absurdity: The Solar Ferry to NowhereDavid BlackmonOct 06, 20242Share this postSunday's Energy Absurdity: The Solar Ferry to Nowhereblackmon.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareSubscribeY’all, you just have to watch this video, sent over to me this morning from podcasting partner Larry Schweikart. It will be the best 7 minutes you spend today.ShareTake a look:That is all.2Share this postSunday's Energy Absurdity: The Solar Ferry to Nowhereblackmon.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2Share
Amazing the number of idiots in charge world wide😳Never admitting abject failure , ever.
I can't believe this is not a spoof! People actually spent money on this.🤷