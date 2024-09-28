X user Wide Awake Media posted the video below Friday afternoon. It shows scenes from something called the WIPE OUT off-grid power systems festival, apparently sponsored by an Australian firm called Commodore. Commodore is a maker and marketer of off-grid solar and pumping systems, which it claims will “wipe out your power bills and power outages with a reliable off-grid solar system.”

Just one problem: As the video clip makes crystal clear, the power provided at this festival was actually being provided by a safe, reliable, and probably less-expensive-than-solar diesel-powered generator.

You just cannot make this stuff up, folks. Don’t even try.

P.S.: In response to Wide Awake Media’s X Post of this clip, our good friends at the U.S. Oil & Gas Association posted this hilarious reply:

Glorious.

That is all.