The Energy Absurdity of the Week - What a Reliable "Off Grid" Solar Power System Really Runs On
X user Wide Awake Media posted the video below Friday afternoon. It shows scenes from something called the WIPE OUT off-grid power systems festival, apparently sponsored by an Australian firm called Commodore. Commodore is a maker and marketer of off-grid solar and pumping systems, which it claims will “wipe out your power bills and power outages with a reliable off-grid solar system.”
Just one problem: As the video clip makes crystal clear, the power provided at this festival was actually being provided by a safe, reliable, and probably less-expensive-than-solar diesel-powered generator.
Watch:
You just cannot make this stuff up, folks. Don’t even try.
P.S.: In response to Wide Awake Media’s X Post of this clip, our good friends at the U.S. Oil & Gas Association posted this hilarious reply:
Glorious.
That is all.
Can we have a voluptuous Hydrocarbon Woman too?
With real XX chromosomes?
Was a perfect opportunity to demonstrate the system on a perfect day, like, with sunshine.
Guaranteed that generator, with Commodore's emblazoned name, is still part of the real system for when sun is down. Or a huge storage battery to keep just small things going.
Got to be a name for the Green's equivalent of 'car salesman'...