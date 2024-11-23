Share this postEnergy Transition AbsurditiesWATCH: UN Now Pushing Something Called 'Gender-Responsive Climate Action'Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreWATCH: UN Now Pushing Something Called 'Gender-Responsive Climate Action'David BlackmonNov 23, 202422Share this postEnergy Transition AbsurditiesWATCH: UN Now Pushing Something Called 'Gender-Responsive Climate Action'Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore175ShareSubscribeWATCH: UN Pushes something called "gender-responsive climate action" at COP 29ShareBecause, of course that's a thing now. You just cannot make this stuff up, folks. Don't even try.22Share this postEnergy Transition AbsurditiesWATCH: UN Now Pushing Something Called 'Gender-Responsive Climate Action'Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore175Share
Pure Marxist-Leninism: the more the Left can force normal people to say things they know are not true, the more perfect becomes their control.
What nonsense.
These people are truly sick, disgusting.
That’s all you can say.