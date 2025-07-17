This is absolutely glorious. Mike Rowe, the guy who hosted one of my very favorite shows of all-time, “Dirty Jobs,” spoke at Tuesday’s Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit organized by PA GOP Senator Dave McCormick.

Those who read my piece from yesterday know this summit served as the venue to roll out $92 billion in private sector investments in a development designed to turn the Pittsburgh area into one of the largest AI tech and energy hubs on earth.

In the 7-minute clip below, Rowe tells representatives of more than 40 major companies who were in attendance at the event just how far behind the employee 8-ball America really is after 30 years of mass societal insanity and negligence led by Republicans and Democrats alike.