Liberty Energy CEO Chris Wright as Energy Secretary nominee is what happens when an incoming president focuses on filling his cabinet with the best person for the job instead of making DEI hires or handing out political favors. Simply put, no one understands energy and the importance of energy dominance to our country’s national security better than Mr. Wright, as he clearly shows in my April interview with him that I re-published here Sunday.

Share

Once confirmed, Wright will become the first active executive in the energy industry to lead the Energy Department. What a concept: A man who actually understands energy and has led the way to producing it serving in a job called energy secretary.

It seems entirely appropriate that Trump’s nomination of Wright came as the COP29 conference in Azerbaijan was coming to yet another unsuccessful conclusion. A few days before the November 5 election, Bernie Sanders warned Democrats that, "If Donald Trump is elected, the struggle against climate change is over." While many Democrats and their propaganda agents in the media will use that logic to focus their opposition to Wright, it is abject nonsense.

As Wright has told me in both of our interviews, he believes climate change is a real thing that must be addressed. He just disagrees with the way Democrats in the US and the international globalist community are going about addressing it.

Earlier this year, Liberty Energy published the third edition of an outstanding book it calls “Bettering Human Lives.” In it, Wright lays out his philosophy on energy and climate change, and why it is vitally important for the US to produce more oil and gas, not less of it

That overall philosophy is succinctly summed up in the book’s “Ten Key Takeaways”:

1. Energy is essential to life and the world needs more of it! 2. The modern world today is powered by and made of hydrocarbons. 3. Hydrocarbons are essential to improving the wealth, health, and life opportunities for the less energized seven billion people who aspire to be among the world’s lucky one billion. 4. Hydrocarbons supply more than 80% of global energy and thousands of critical materials and products. 5. The American Shale Revolution transformed energy markets, energy security, and geopolitics. 6. Global demand for oil, natural gas, and coal are all at record levels and rising – no energy transition has begun. 7. Modern alternatives, like solar and wind, provide only a part of electricity demand and do not replace the most critical uses of hydrocarbons. Energy-dense, reliable nuclear could be more impactful. 8. Making energy more expensive or unreliable compromises people, national security, and the environment. 9. Climate change is a global challenge but is far from the world’s greatest threat to human life. 10. Zero Energy Poverty by 2050 is a superior goal compared to Net Zero 2050.

[End]

Many of these themes tie right into the themes I’ve written about here in recent years:

There is no energy transition happening - what is taking place is a period of energy innovation and expansion.

Wind and solar have a place in the energy mix, but cannot replace fossil fuels, because the laws of physics are laws, not suggested guidelines.

Global demand for all forms of fossil fuels - I prefer the term energy minerals - is at record levels and will continue to rise.

A rapid expansion of zero-carbon nuclear energy is a necessity for reducing overall carbon emissions.

Energy security is a crucial element of national security.

The policies being pursued by western globalist elites have little to do with fighting climate change and are designed to trap the masses in energy poverty and make them easier to govern.

You can see all those themes I’ve written about here many times encompassed in those Ten Key Takeaways. Why? Because these are not mere opinions - they are simply self-evident truths to anyone who understands energy and is unafraid to admit them.

The difference between Chris Wright and most other oil and gas executives is that Wright is not afraid to speak these self-evident truths and do so publicly with great gusto.

Because of this reality, I am thrilled to death Wright is willing to make the great sacrifice to serve in this role and believe he will make a tremendous difference in America’s level of energy security over the next four years. A more secure America will inevitably lead to a more secure world in which the levels of energy poverty rapidly decline.

Chris Wright is likely to become a transformational figure in changing the entire global debate about climate change and energy policy. You should be thrilled about this nomination, too.

That is all.