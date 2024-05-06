The Energy Question: Episode 100 - Michelle Manook, CEO of FutureCoal

In Episode 100 of " The Energy Question" Michelle Manook, CEO of FutureCoal, discusses the organization's mission to represent all aspects of the coal value chain and the need for responsible energy policies. The conversation covers topics like the importance of baseload power, the impact of shipping disruptions on the coal industry, and the challenges of transitioning to renewable energy sources. Manook emphasizes the importance of factual, non-emotional discourse in shaping energy policy and invites engagement with FutureCoal through its website and LinkedIn page.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:48 - FutureCoal: Membership and mission

02:59 - Demand for coal being driven by developing nations

03:40 - Energy Security, reliability and affordability are critical

04:21 - The Energy Trilemma is not solved, contrary to popular belief

06:49 - The Global South is firmly focused on energy reliability, affordability and security

08:22 - The enormous cost of the transition

11:36 - What a new modern coal plant actually does in terms of emissions

14:49 - The conversation around energy in general

15:43 - Responsibility in the power generation space

18:14 - The energy debate lacks facts

20:48 - Shipping disruptions

23:02 - The nature of coal players

24:24 - The future coal platform

27:52 - Current technology

29:03 - Challenging the notion of what is responsible policy, investment, etc.: How do we define reposibility?