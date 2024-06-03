The Energy Question: Episode 103 - Jerry Greenwich Author of First Invisible, Then Obvious

In Episode 103 of" The Energy Question" David Blackmon interviews Jerry Greenwich about the hidden mechanisms of innovation and their implications for the energy sector. They discuss how current advancements often involve refining old technologies rather than groundbreaking inventions, with examples like electric vehicles and renewable energy sources. Jerry emphasizes the need for deep, sustained thinking and experimentation—what he calls the forward plane—to achieve true innovation in energy generation, storage, and distribution.
Jerry also highlights the importance of recognizing the moral and ideological dimensions influencing energy policy and innovation. His book, "First Invisible, Then Obvious," offers a framework for fostering creativity and long-term investment to tackle complex problems in energy and beyond. This conversation sheds light on how we can cultivate these abilities to drive meaningful progress.
For a thought-provoking discussion on technology, energy, and policy, tune in to hear Jerry's insights and expertise.
Highlights of the Podcast
01:08 - Jerry Greenwich's background
03:46 - First invisible Then Obvious
08:07 - Little thing of fourth plane and generation
08:36 - Back Plane
09:50 - Creation of This Forward Plane Type Thing
10:42 - The experience in my own life
13:24 - The Forward Plane building activity
14:34 - Representation, Precedes, Comprehension
16:42 - The Hungry Don't Get Fed
17:35 - Creativity and Innovation
20:22 - What's going on in the energy space
24:45 - Dumb Data
28:26 - About Papyrus
31:16 - The writing system and the writing medium
33:54 - The initial premise of principle dynamic processes
35:35 - Social Message
37:16 - The emotional side of things
40:12 - The Civil Servants
43:02 - When you spend money like a Drunken Sailor
45:09 - The Overton Window
49:33 - The abiotic story of oil
52:02 - The ideas in the book