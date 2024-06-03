The Energy Question: Episode 103 - Jerry Greenwich Author of First Invisible, Then Obvious

In Episode 103 of" The Energy Question" David Blackmon interviews Jerry Greenwich about the hidden mechanisms of innovation and their implications for the energy sector. They discuss how current advancements often involve refining old technologies rather than groundbreaking inventions, with examples like electric vehicles and renewable energy sources. Jerry emphasizes the need for deep, sustained thinking and experimentation—what he calls the forward plane—to achieve true innovation in energy generation, storage, and distribution.

Jerry also highlights the importance of recognizing the moral and ideological dimensions influencing energy policy and innovation. His book, "First Invisible, Then Obvious," offers a framework for fostering creativity and long-term investment to tackle complex problems in energy and beyond. This conversation sheds light on how we can cultivate these abilities to drive meaningful progress.

For a thought-provoking discussion on technology, energy, and policy, tune in to hear Jerry's insights and expertise.

Highlights of the Podcast

01:08 - Jerry Greenwich's background

03:46 - First invisible Then Obvious

08:07 - Little thing of fourth plane and generation

08:36 - Back Plane

09:50 - Creation of This Forward Plane Type Thing

10:42 - The experience in my own life

13:24 - The Forward Plane building activity

14:34 - Representation, Precedes, Comprehension

16:42 - The Hungry Don't Get Fed

17:35 - Creativity and Innovation

20:22 - What's going on in the energy space

24:45 - Dumb Data

28:26 - About Papyrus

31:16 - The writing system and the writing medium

33:54 - The initial premise of principle dynamic processes

35:35 - Social Message

37:16 - The emotional side of things

40:12 - The Civil Servants

43:02 - When you spend money like a Drunken Sailor

45:09 - The Overton Window

49:33 - The abiotic story of oil

52:02 - The ideas in the book