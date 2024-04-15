The Energy Question: Episode 96 - Douglas Robison CEO of Natura Resources

In Episode 96 of "The Energy Question" David and Doug delve into the future of nuclear energy, exploring its potential to meet growing power demands while addressing climate concerns. They discuss the industry's challenges and opportunities, emphasizing the need for policy support and public perception shifts to drive its adoption

Highlight of the Podcast

01:10 - Douglass Robinson's background

04:59 - The Nuclear Regulatory Commission

07:29 - Best in the nuclear world in the oil and gas

08:47 - First advanced nuclear reactor facility

10:16 - The reactor

13:17 - The safety record of the of the nuclear industry in the US

17:11 - A request for information

19:25 - ESG

22:07 - The Texas Energy Fund

23:53 - Clean air capture

25:15 - What would happen with nuclear if Trump wins this election in November?

30:17 - Three things happening