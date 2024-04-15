The Energy Question: Episode 96 - Douglas Robison CEO of Natura Resources

In Episode 96 of "The Energy Question" David and Doug delve into the future of nuclear energy, exploring its potential to meet growing power demands while addressing climate concerns. They discuss the industry's challenges and opportunities, emphasizing the need for policy support and public perception shifts to drive its adoption
Highlight of the Podcast
01:10 - Douglass Robinson's background
04:59 - The Nuclear Regulatory Commission
07:29 - Best in the nuclear world in the oil and gas
08:47 - First advanced nuclear reactor facility
10:16 - The reactor
13:17 - The safety record of the of the nuclear industry in the US
17:11 - A request for information
19:25 - ESG
22:07 - The Texas Energy Fund
23:53 - Clean air capture
25:15 - What would happen with nuclear if Trump wins this election in November?
30:17 - Three things happening