The Energy Question: Episode 102 - Kathleen Sgamma, President of Western Energy Alliance
Highlights of the Podcast
01:00 - Little background on its history, membership, and its mission
02:47 - Federal issues
05:24 - Natural capital accounting
06:42 - The Department of Interior
08:52 - When President Trump came in 2017
10:57 - Joe Manchin
14:34 - Disproportionately impact to small producers
19:57 - Methane regulation
22:29 - The UK and Europe
23:57 - The White House, considering declaring a climate emergency
26:43 - Zero emissions