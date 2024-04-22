The Energy Question: Episode 97 - Chris Wright CEO of Liberty Energy

In Episode 97 of "The Energy Question" Chris Wright, CEO of Liberty Energy, discussing the role of energy in society, the challenges of the energy transition, and the implications of climate policies. Wright shares insights from his company's "Bettering Human Lives" report, challenging conventional narratives on climate change and advocating for a fact-based approach to energy discourse. The conversation touches on topics like the shale revolution, property rights, and the potential consequences of current energy policies. Wright encourages engagement in public dialogue and provides resources for further exploration of these complex issues.
Highlights of the Podcast
01:11 - Liberty Energy
03:28 - The shale revolution
05:56 - Great American gifts
08:07 - Report
11:03 - An achievable goal
13:13 - Germany's giant industrial powerhouse
14:36 - Major energy crisis
18:21 - The climate crisis
23:17 - Let's be honest
26:38 - The shrinkage in exploration spending