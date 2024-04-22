David Blackmon's Energy Additions

The Energy Question
The Energy Question: Episode 97 - Chris Wright CEO of Liberty Energy
0:00
-30:13

The Energy Question: Episode 97 - Chris Wright CEO of Liberty Energy

David Blackmon
Apr 22, 2024

In Episode 97 of "The Energy Question" Chris Wright, CEO of Liberty Energy, discussing the role of energy in society, the challenges of the energy transition, and the implications of climate policies. Wright shares insights from his company's "Bettering Human Lives" report, challenging conventional narratives on climate change and advocating for a fact-based approach to energy discourse. The conversation touches on topics like the shale revolution, property rights, and the potential consequences of current energy policies. Wright encourages engagement in public dialogue and provides resources for further exploration of these complex issues.

Highlights of the Podcast

01:11 - Liberty Energy

03:28 - The shale revolution

05:56 - Great American gifts

08:07 - Report

11:03 - An achievable goal

13:13 - Germany's giant industrial powerhouse 

14:36 - Major energy crisis

18:21 - The climate crisis

23:17 - Let's be honest

26:38 - The shrinkage in exploration spending

