David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions
The Energy Question
The Energy Question: Episode 101 - Hugo Kruger, International Energy Expert, writer and engineer
0:00
-29:10

The Energy Question: Episode 101 - Hugo Kruger, International Energy Expert, writer and engineer

David Blackmon's avatar
David Blackmon
May 13, 2024

In Episode 101 of " The Energy Question" South African energy expert Hugo Kruger is back for a return engagement. In this episode David Blackmon interviews Hugo about current energy happenings in South Africa and across the Global South. 

Enjoy!

Higlights of the Podcast

00:40 - A wealth of information 

01:15 - The second largest circulation in the country 

03:34 - The government is choosing who's going to win 

05:06 - The flagship companies for these countries 

08:14 - The insurance costs on to the poorest households 

10:17 - The U.S. and all these gas 

11:23 - The system is so complex

13:56 - The U.S. you still have the fluctuating rates

16:32 - The highest intensity of coal use in CO2

18:11 - The most flexible meter method 

20:52 - The Cape of Good Hope

24:21 - A democracy that's doing the right decisions 

25:23 - The Russian supply away from the Germans

27:03 - The message they sending to Europe 

28:04 - The presidential elections

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Blackmon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture