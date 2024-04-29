The Energy Question: Episode 98 - Gifford Briggs, Gulf Coast Region Director

In Episode 98 of "The Energy Question" Gifford Briggs the Gulf Coast Regional Director for the American Petroleum Institute (API). David Blackmon discuss various topics including Briggs' role at API, the oil and gas industry in the Gulf Coast region, carbon capture and sequestration initiatives in Louisiana, offshore leasing challenges, state-specific issues, and hurricane preparedness. Briggs highlights API's coordination efforts with emergency management officials and the industry's commitment to safety and energy supply during hurricane season.
Highlights of the Podcast
00:45 - The American Petroleum Institute API
03:13 - The Louisiana oil and gas industry
04:43 - A tremendous cross-section of what's happening in the industry
07:06 - A tremendous service industry in south Louisiana that's worked offshore
13:53 - Oil and natural gas to other sources of energy
15:43 - The EPA in advance their regulatory and legislative frameworks
20:58 - The public was demanding electric vehicles right now
25:45 - The companies and the emergency management people
27:48 - The efforts of state associations