The Energy Question
The Energy Question: Episode 98 - Gifford Briggs, Gulf Coast Region Director
0:00
-28:32

David Blackmon's avatar
David Blackmon
Apr 29, 2024

In Episode 98 of "The Energy Question" Gifford Briggs the Gulf Coast Regional Director for the American Petroleum Institute (API). David Blackmon discuss various topics including Briggs' role at API, the oil and gas industry in the Gulf Coast region, carbon capture and sequestration initiatives in Louisiana, offshore leasing challenges, state-specific issues, and hurricane preparedness. Briggs highlights API's coordination efforts with emergency management officials and the industry's commitment to safety and energy supply during hurricane season.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:45 - The American Petroleum Institute API 

03:13 - The Louisiana oil and gas industry 

04:43 - A tremendous cross-section of what's happening in the industry 

07:06 - A tremendous service industry in south Louisiana that's worked offshore 

13:53 - Oil and natural gas to other sources of energy

15:43 - The EPA in advance their regulatory and legislative frameworks

20:58 - The public was demanding electric vehicles right now 

25:45 - The companies and the emergency management people 

27:48 - The efforts of state associations 

